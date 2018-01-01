Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout
 
 

48 - Apocalypse in the East
49 - A Gate of Hell
50 - Building the Bomb
51 - "Almost a Miracle!"

If you select the Annual, you will get:

(NEW) 2016 Annual - Confederate Rails

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by subscribing to Against the Odds!

Celebrate Sync-Up de Mayo!

We know sometimes people just "miss" an Annual edition that they really wished they had. Subscribers are used to that "substantial discount" if they buy the Annual when they subscribe.

Okay, we'll give you a break. And non-subscribers too!

So, Sync-Up de Annuals for Cinco de Mayo!

This month only, select any of our back issue ATO Annuals (or pre-order the upcoming one) and purchase it at the discounted prices below (some at up to 20% to 30% off list). You'll get both the magazine and the game inside. And yes, you can pick as many as you'd like!





Choose from the list of Annuals we have in stock:
2006 Annual - Toppling the Reich
2007 Annual - Look Away! The Fall of Atlanta
2008 Annual - Operation Cartwheel
2010 Annual - Four Roads To Moscow
2011 Annual - Beyond Waterloo
2012 Annual - Forlorn Hopes
2013 Annual - La Bataille de Vauchamps
2014 Annual - Set Europe Ablaze
2015 Annual - Four Roads to Paris
2016 Annual - Confederate Rails

Or, not out yet (will mail much later when ready), choose the upcoming 2017 Annual - Six Days of War

Simply select the type of Annual you want (ziplock or boxed) below with each quantity of "1" representing one Annual and, when checking out, list the title(s) of the Annual(s) you'd like in the Comments field. The Comments field is located at the end of the Shipping Address, just before you can choose a Free Pocket Battle Game.

Previous purchases are excluded from this pricing and we'll wait to bundle multiple orders together before shipping.

Want Something More?

And, if you really want to celebrate this "5th of May" holiday historically, when you buy any Annual with this offer, you can also get ATO's issue #15 and game, Cactus Throne (which covers the campaign in which the real "Cinco de Mayo" battle took place) for $10 off.

You do need to go to the Cactus Throne webpage and order it separately from there.

You also do need to enter promotion code "CINCO" in the promo code field (be sure to hit the "apply" button) with your order on your way out of checkout to get the discount.

So choose one or more Annuals, then take your pick-- Ziplock or Deluxe boxed edition of Cactus Throne-- and enter the promo code "CINCO" at checkout, and the price of the Cactus Throne issue type you've selected will be reduced by $10 at checkout.

(And, you can still pick up a free Pocket Battle Game on your way out of checkout too!)

ATO Annual Sync-Up Celebration Sale Prices (only) and Ordering below:

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty.
SYNCZ-US Ziplock USA $34.95
SYNCB-US Boxed USA $39.95
SYNCZ-IN Ziplock International $49.95
SYNCB-IN Boxed International $59.95
 
