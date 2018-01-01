Celebrate Sync-Up de Mayo!

We know sometimes people just "miss" an Annual edition that they really wished they had. Subscribers are used to that "substantial discount" if they buy the Annual when they subscribe.

Okay, we'll give you a break. And non-subscribers too!

So, Sync-Up de Annuals for Cinco de Mayo!

This month only, select any of our back issue ATO Annuals (or pre-order the upcoming one) and purchase it at the discounted prices below (some at up to 20% to 30% off list). You'll get both the magazine and the game inside. And yes, you can pick as many as you'd like!

Choose from the list of Annuals we have in stock:

2006 Annual - Toppling the Reich

2007 Annual - Look Away! The Fall of Atlanta

2008 Annual - Operation Cartwheel

2010 Annual - Four Roads To Moscow

2011 Annual - Beyond Waterloo

2012 Annual - Forlorn Hopes

2013 Annual - La Bataille de Vauchamps

2014 Annual - Set Europe Ablaze

2015 Annual - Four Roads to Paris

2016 Annual - Confederate Rails



Or, not out yet (will mail much later when ready), choose the upcoming 2017 Annual - Six Days of War

Simply select the type of Annual you want (ziplock or boxed) below with each quantity of "1" representing one Annual and, when checking out, list the title(s) of the Annual(s) you'd like in the Comments field. The Comments field is located at the end of the Shipping Address, just before you can choose a Free Pocket Battle Game.

Previous purchases are excluded from this pricing and we'll wait to bundle multiple orders together before shipping.

Want Something More?

You do need to go to the Cactus Throne webpage and order it separately from there.

You also do need to enter promotion code "CINCO" in the promo code field (be sure to hit the "apply" button) with your order on your way out of checkout to get the discount.

So choose one or more Annuals, then take your pick-- Ziplock or Deluxe boxed edition of Cactus Throne-- and enter the promo code "CINCO" at checkout, and the price of the Cactus Throne issue type you've selected will be reduced by $10 at checkout.

(And, you can still pick up a free Pocket Battle Game on your way out of checkout too!)

ATO Annual Sync-Up Celebration Sale Prices (only) and Ordering below: