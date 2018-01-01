|
|
48 - Apocalypse in the East
Ten years after the destruction of a Byzantine army
on the Golan Heights in A.D. 636, Dar-al Islam already stretches from the Sahara to the Sind. The war, however, is not finished. The Orthodox Caliph Umar b. al-Kattaãb was
assassinated in A.D. 644 and the Byzantines remain entrenched in the Nile delta. Clearly, the armies of Islam must finish the job, the conquest of Constantinople itself.
The accession of the Caliph Uthmãn b. Affan enabled Mu’ãwiyah b. Sufyan, his cousin and the formidable governor of Syria to construct a fleet and carry on the war against Byzantium.
From the highlands of Armenia to the shores of Crete, the elite Syrian army and navy seeks to overwhelm the last stronghold of the Byzantine Empire, Constantinople.
Unfortunately for them, the new Byzantine emperor, a callous youth named Constans, is equally determined to stop this - what must have seemed at the time - utterly alien invasion! Coming to the throne in the wake of murder and revolt, the young sovereign commands only the battered remnants of the army, but it is now fighting on its home ground.
Apocalypse in the East – The Rise of the First Caliphate (A.D. 646 – 656) by designer Jason Juneau, features yearly turns, regimental sized units, special rules on the Empress Fausta, and random events including the Monothelete Controversy, earthquakes, nepotism by Caliph Uthmãn, purges in the Byzantine high command and the introduction of Greek Fire.
Can you take the helm of the Syrian army and navy and storm the greatest citadel on earth, or will you instead prevent it and maintain Byzantium’s role as Christendom’s eastern march?
Bonus Game Inside!: This issue also features an extra game, Balck Friday. In the winter of 1942, German General Hermann Balck's 11th Panzer Division fought an amazing series of battles along the Chir River in response to the Soviet surprise attacks that surrounded Stalingrad.
On Christmas Day (a Friday that year), this single panzer division pretty much destroyed an entire Soviet tank army. And more. Explore each side's efforts with this complete game, focused on the Soviet Tatsinskaya Raid, a probe deep behind the porous German lines to knock out the airfield supporting the Stalingrad Pocket. With 100 die cut counters, a color 8.5” x 11” map and just 4 pages of rules, you'll be able to explore one facet of Balck's remarkable Chir River campaigns.
Apocalypse in the East and issue #48 of ATO
Maps - One full color 22"x34" mapsheet
Counters - 200 assorted full color die-cut pieces
Rules length - 12 pages
Charts and tables - 2 pages
Complexity - Low
Solitaire suitability - Low
Playing time - 3 to 5 hours
Design - Jason Juneau
Development - Lembit Tohver
Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey
|
|
View
Larger Image
See all the game graphics and items in this issue by clicking this link.
Click here to view the contents spread below (in PDF format) for this issue of Against the Odds Magazine!
Requires Adobe Acrobat Reader version 6 or later. Free download here.
Download the rules for Apocalypse in the East (in PDF format).
Read more about this game on Consimworld.
|
|
|
Six Days of War, designed by Paul Rohrbaugh, examines the event of 50 years ago where Israel launched pre-emptive attacks against the neighboring Arab countries that had vowed to destroy her… and won. It changed everything. And yet, it also established a kind of stasis in which little seems to have changed in those subsequent 50 years. How can that be?
It was a war fought with a mixture of weapon types that ranged from the very latest jets to leftover WW2 equipment… yet reached a decisive conclusion in less than one week. With today’s “little wars” that drag on year after year, the idea of a real conclusion in just a week—with a declared winner and losers—staggers the imagination.
Six Days of War comes with 180 full color, die cut counters representing Israeli and the various Arab states involved in the fighting, with a 22" x 34" color map divided into THREE distinctly different battlefield areas, covering the Sinai Peninsula, the West Bank, and Galilee/Golan. Ground units are mostly brigades and regiments while air units (with extensive coverage of the many plane types) represent 24 to 36 planes. Each full game turn equals one day, with 10 turns as the maximum possible time.
See more…
Sign up for yours today when you subscribe, or with your next re-subscription.