Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout
 
 

If you subscribe today, you will get:

48 - Apocalypse in the East
49 - A Gate of Hell
50 - Die Atombombe
51 - "Almost a Miracle!"

If you select the Annual, you will get:

(NEW) 2017 Annual - Six Days of War

 I want to (login required):
   Check My Subscription Status
   Change My Address
   Subscribe
   Re-subscribe
   Buy a Back Issue
   Buy Game Boxes
   Vote For a Game Idea

 I want to (no login required):
   See What's Coming
   See All Our Products
   Get the Latest Addenda
   Check for Special Offers
   Join Our Mailing List
   Read the Latest ATO News
   See the ATO Master Article index

Subscribe to Against the Odds

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by subscribing to Against the Odds!

Click here to subscribe

© 2018 LPS Inc.

All | Upcoming Issues | Subscriptions | Back Issue List | The Annuals | Campaign Studies | Special Offers | Way of War Packs | Black Swans | Accessories

You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout

 

2016 Annual - Confederate Rails

Inside the 2016 ATO Annual Edition

In the spring of 1861 the American Railroad Journal predicted that the majority of the railroads would be unaffected by the Civil War, a mistaken prophecy, indeed.

Confederate Rails, designed by Richard H. Berg, is a unique type of railroad game. Players operate the historical railways of the Confederate States of America during one of the "hottest wars" of the 19th Century – the American Civil War - which ends up turning it into a kind of an "anti-railroad" game. Not only do players have to deliver goods, supplies and military loads during a difficult time, but they have to adjust to a dwindling rail network.

Yes, paradoxically each player's rolling stock and rail net are at their absolute finest on the first turn. From there on in the players (representing the South's various railroad companies) battle Union military advances, each other, Confederate government decrees (and neglects), the rapidly inflating and worthless money, plus wear and tear on irreplaceable equipment.

The system also contains far more “outside events” than most rail games... thanks to the war. As the tagline on the cover suggests, it becomes an increasingly against the odds situation to stave off hunger and defeat among the South's armies.

Bonus Game Inside!: This Annual also features an extra game. No Safe Harbor covers a little known, but devastating Japanese air attack on the port town of Darwin, in northwest Australia, that happened in February, 1942. This "mini-Pearl Harbor" proved to the Allies there was simply no place to hide. Replay this epic event with this exciting game!

Confederate Rails and the 2016 ATO Magazine Annual

Maps - One full color 22" x 34" mapsheet
Counters - 280 full color die-cut counters
Cards - 24 full color cards
Rules length - Around 12 pages
Charts and tables - 2
Complexity - Easy
Solitaire suitability - Low
Playing time - Up to 3 to 4 hours for each game

Designer - Richard Berg
Development - Lembit Tohver
Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty.
GA2016B-US Boxed USA $49.95
GA2016B-IN Boxed International $74.95

Like the topic, designer, or types of challenges in this game?
You may also be interested in this product:

2007 Annual - Look Away! The Fall of Atlanta
 2007 Annual - Look Away! The Fall of Atlanta 		 
Tell a friend:

2016 Annual - Confederate Rails
View Larger Image


Click here to view the contents spread below for this issue of Against the Odds Magazine!

Click here to download the rules for Confederate Rails (in PDF format).

Click here to download a gazetteer with background on all the railroads in Confederate Rails (in PDF format).

Read more about this game on Consimworld

And, the publisher of this game recommends the books below if you would like to learn even more about this battle: