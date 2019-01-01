Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout
 
 

The following issues are in preparation.
If you subscribe today, you will get:

50 - Die Atombombe
51 - "Almost a Miracle!"
52 - Operation Ichi-Go
53 - ROME, INC.

If you select the Annual, you will get:

(NEW) 2017 Annual - Six Days of War

 I want to (login required):
   Check My Subscription Status
   Change My Address
   Subscribe
   Re-subscribe
   Buy a Back Issue
   Buy Game Boxes
   Vote For a Game Idea

 I want to (no login required):
   See What's Coming
   See All Our Products
   Get the Latest Addenda
   Check for Special Offers
   Join Our Mailing List
   Read the Latest ATO News
   See the ATO Master Article index

Subscribe to Against the Odds

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by subscribing to Against the Odds!

Click here to subscribe

© 2019 LPS Inc.

All | Upcoming Issues | Subscriptions | Back Issue List | The Annuals | Campaign Studies | Special Offers | Way of War Packs | Black Swans | Accessories | Parts

You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart | Go to Checkout

 

ATO Magazine Parts

Got worn out parts from some of your favorite ATO games that need replacing? Or maybe just a coffee spill from lunging across the mapboard? We now have a limited supply of the many parts that go into each ATO issue available for order through this website.

Please be aware that we may not have ALL the parts required for any of our back issues currently out of print (or else they wouldn't be out of print)! You're free to send an e-mail inquiry ahead of time to sales@atomagazine.com to ask if we have the particular part you want.

Maps, Magazines and Countersheets
Determine what you want from the categories below. Each quantity of "1" represents "1 part item" for that category. When checking out, list the issue # of the parts you'd like in the Comments field. The Comments field is located at the end of the Shipping Address, just before you choose your Free Pocket Battle Game.

You can choose as many parts as you want - pick 1 magazine, pick 2 different maps, 3 of the same map, whatever you'd like! A magazine purchase includes the magazine and game rules, but no maps or counters. A countersheet purchase gets you all of the counters for that game (whether there's one sheet or more). Simply make your choices and send in the order. All prices listed below include the postage for either US or International destinations.

If you purchase something we don't have, we'll refund you the money for the item(s). Payments made using PayPal are the easiest way to do refunds, particularly for overseas friends.

We are unable to offer photocopying services of parts or specific articles out of past issues, as all items are the respective copyrighted property of their creator(s).

Parts purchases are considered sales so choose a free Pocket Battle Game on your way out of checkout to include with your order.

What About Addenda Counters?
Here's a current list of all the available loose ATO addenda counter strips we have:

Regular Issues
ATO #21 - Kadesh: Day of the Chariot
ATO #28 - "Tarleton's Quarter!"
ATO #30 - The Lash of the Turk
ATO #31 - Hungarian Nightmare
ATO #33 - Meatgrinder
ATO #35 - Boudicca
ATO #36 - Defeat into Victory
ATO #37 - For Bloody Honor
ATO #38 - Guns of the Askari
ATO #39 - These Brave Fellows
ATO #47 - Arctic Disaster

Annual Issues
2006 - Toppling the Reich
2008 - Operation Cartwheel
2010 - Four Roads to Moscow
2011 - Beyond Waterloo
2012 - Forlorn Hopes
2013 - La Bataille de Vauchamps

Campaign Studies
#1 - Wintergewitter

Black Swans
An Loc
Gazala Line '42
Hitler Turns East
Strike the Bear
War With a Vengeance

Choose any number of addenda strips above to be sent along free with any order. Again, write your picks in the Comments field on the web form.

Or, if you live here in the USA, and only want addenda strip(s), send a stamped self-addressed envelop (with one stamp per addenda strip that you request) into us and we'll mail it back with your requested strip(s).

Remember any back issue title on the list above that you order from us WILL already have the loose addenda strip inside (if any) so no need to order it twice. Older store copies may, or may not, have the corresponding strip in them depending on how long they've been in the store.

Also, certain ATO back issues have addenda counters for other previous issues directly built into them (i.e., part of the larger main countersheet) and that is the best way to collect those items. See the ATO article index by issue on BGG for specific choices.

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Parts Price Qty.
Parts-Mag-US Magazine-US $20.00
Parts-Counters-US Counters-US $15.00
Parts-Map-US Map-US $15.00
Parts-Mag-INTL Magazine-INTL $30.00
Parts-Counters-INTL Counters-INTL $20.00
Parts-Map-INTL Maps-INTL $20.00
 
Tell a friend:


Have you seen our Turning Point Simulations line of games?

The people who bring you Against the Odds Magazine have launched a sister company, Turning Point Simulations, to create a new sort of gaming experience... classy, rather small, boxed, mounted boards or quality playing cards...all games with low complexity but high challenge and play value.

These small but powerful games feature fast playing rules that get you quickly into the action. Learn more here....