ATO Magazine Parts Got worn out parts from some of your favorite ATO games that need replacing? Or maybe just a coffee spill from lunging across the mapboard? We now have a limited supply of the many parts that go into each ATO issue available for order through this website. Please be aware that we may not have ALL the parts required for any of our back issues currently out of print (or else they wouldn't be out of print)! You're free to send an e-mail inquiry ahead of time to sales@atomagazine.com to ask if we have the particular part you want. Maps, Magazines and Countersheets

Determine what you want from the categories below. Each quantity of "1" represents "1 part item" for that category. When checking out, list the issue # of the parts you'd like in the Comments field. The Comments field is located at the end of the Shipping Address, just before you choose your Free Pocket Battle Game. You can choose as many parts as you want - pick 1 magazine, pick 2 different maps, 3 of the same map, whatever you'd like! A magazine purchase includes the magazine and game rules, but no maps or counters. A countersheet purchase gets you all of the counters for that game (whether there's one sheet or more). Simply make your choices and send in the order. All prices listed below include the postage for either US or International destinations. If you purchase something we don't have, we'll refund you the money for the item(s). Payments made using PayPal are the easiest way to do refunds, particularly for overseas friends. We are unable to offer photocopying services of parts or specific articles out of past issues, as all items are the respective copyrighted property of their creator(s). Parts purchases are considered sales so choose a free Pocket Battle Game on your way out of checkout to include with your order. What About Addenda Counters?

Here's a current list of all the available loose ATO addenda counter strips we have: Regular Issues

ATO #21 - Kadesh: Day of the Chariot

ATO #28 - "Tarleton's Quarter!"

ATO #30 - The Lash of the Turk

ATO #31 - Hungarian Nightmare

ATO #33 - Meatgrinder

ATO #35 - Boudicca

ATO #36 - Defeat into Victory

ATO #37 - For Bloody Honor

ATO #38 - Guns of the Askari

ATO #39 - These Brave Fellows

ATO #47 - Arctic Disaster

Annual Issues 2006 - Toppling the Reich

2008 - Operation Cartwheel

2010 - Four Roads to Moscow

2011 - Beyond Waterloo

2012 - Forlorn Hopes

2013 - La Bataille de Vauchamps

Campaign Studies

#1 - Wintergewitter

Black Swans

An Loc

Gazala Line '42

Hitler Turns East

Strike the Bear

War With a Vengeance Choose any number of addenda strips above to be sent along free with any order. Again, write your picks in the Comments field on the web form. Or, if you live here in the USA, and only want addenda strip(s), send a stamped self-addressed envelop (with one stamp per addenda strip that you request) into us and we'll mail it back with your requested strip(s). Remember any back issue title on the list above that you order from us WILL already have the loose addenda strip inside (if any) so no need to order it twice. Older store copies may, or may not, have the corresponding strip in them depending on how long they've been in the store. Also, certain ATO back issues have addenda counters for other previous issues directly built into them (i.e., part of the larger main countersheet) and that is the best way to collect those items. See the ATO article index by issue on BGG for specific choices. Product Prices (includes shipping) SKU Parts Price Qty. Parts-Mag-US Magazine-US $20.00 Parts-Counters-US Counters-US $15.00 Parts-Map-US Map-US $15.00 Parts-Mag-INTL Magazine-INTL $30.00 Parts-Counters-INTL Counters-INTL $20.00 Parts-Map-INTL Maps-INTL $20.00

