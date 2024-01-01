(NEW) 60 - Cities of the Damned No two conflicts show the breath and scope of urban warfare the Western Allies ran up against in 1944 than the battles for Aachen and Cassino. Both campaigns tell a very similar story about the high price of hubris and the quality of courage. Cities of the Damned features two challenging solitaire games in which the player must lead his Allied forces to victory in two of the WWII’s most intense battles. Cassino by Paul Rohrbaugh: In early 1944 the western half of the German “Winter Line” in Italy was anchored by the town of Cassino high up on Monte Cassino, which also featured a centuries old Benedictine Abbey atop the peak. The position utterly dominated the surrounding valleys, so much so Allied troops HAD to take it to continue advancing on Rome. Facing some of Germany’s best soldiers, the area was only captured 5 months later after four separate assaults, with the vast majority of the city was destroyed by aerial bombardment and vicious street to street fighting. Taking the town and heights resulted in 55,000 Allied casualties, with German losses being far fewer, estimated at around 20,000 killed and wounded. The stubborn defense of Cassino would reveal flaws in Allied tactics and bolster the confidence of the Third Reich to keep fighting. Aachen by Mike Rinella: Five months later the world would see yet another account of the terrible cost of audacity. Fresh from a string of victories across the length of France, the US Command set its sights capture of the supposedly weakly held German city of Aachen. The Americans confidently made plans to surround the city, isolate it, and accept its surrender. But being the former capital of the First Reich, and the first true German city to fall into Allied hands, the city’s propaganda value was simply too great: Hitler forbade surrender. He even grudgingly authorized releasing forces from his Ardennes Offensive build up to help the defenders. American troops would have to storm the city and take it by force. Hidden among the picturesque buildings was a fortress of bunkers, gun emplacements, sniper holes and death traps. The GIs advancing into the city would soon be fighting in the nightmare battlefield of Aachen. Cities of the Damned and issue #60 of ATO



Maps - Two full color 17" x 22" mapsheets

Counters - 176 large 5/8" die-cut pieces

Rules length - 14 pages

Charts and tables - 2 pages

Complexity - Medium

Playing time - Up to 4 hours

How challenging is it solitaire? - Excellent Designers - Mike Rinella and Paul Rohrbaugh

Development - David Jones

Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey Product Prices (includes shipping) SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty. A154Z-US Ziplock USA $39.95 A154Z-IN Ziplock International $49.95