(PRE-ORDER) 2024 Annual - DOMESDAY King William…reigned over England, and by his capacity so thoroughly surveyed it, that there was not a hide of land in England that he wist not who had it, or what it was worth, and afterwards set it down in his book. The land of the Britons was in his power, and he wrought castles therein…and extorted from his subjects many marks of gold, and many hundred pounds of silver, which he took of his people, for little need, by right and by unright. --The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, 1087 King Edward the Confessor of England did not prepare well for his death, to avoid trouble he promised his kingdom to King Magnus Olafsson of Norway (a claim inherited by Harald Hardrada), King Sweyn Estridsson of Denmark, Duke William of Normandy, and Earl Harold Godwinson of Wessex. When Edward died on the fifth day of January 1066 these four powerful warlords raised armies to back their claims by force. William the Conqueror won the crown but had to defend his new kingdom from fresh invasions and rebellious barons. To formalize his control of the kingdom after twenty years of conquest he ordered a Great Survey in 1085, a record so final and unalterable that it was named DOMESDAY. DOMESDAY - The Norman Conquest 1066-1106 is a card driven game depicting the Norman Conquest of England from 1066 to 1106. The players control Normans, Barons, English, Danes, Norse, Scots, Welsh, and Irish, playing cards to resolve Events or use Action Points to activate their units. Players win by earning the most victory points through controlling, contesting, or plundering areas, building cathedrals and towers, and making their leader the King of England. Designed by Philip Jelley, the game comes with a full color, 22" x 34" map board, 108 playing cards and 264 colorful, die-cut counters, plus rules, charts and everything you need. A multi-player design, DOMESDAY can be played by just 2, but plays best with 3 or more. This Annual edition also includes a deluxe-sized magazine with even more articles and interesting stories. Learn more about this intriguing slice of history (the British Crown today traces it roots back to the events depicted in this game), and the larger campaigns as well. All copies of this Annual include an expansion kit for our Under Ten Flags game (German Merchant Raider Atlantis) called A Killer Penguin. This expansion explores the famous cruise of the KM Pinguin where it too wreaked havoc on Allied shipping lanes early in the war. In June,1940 the German Merchant Raider (Hilfskreuzer), “Pinguin” made its way into the Southern Ocean, to sink and capture Allied cargo vessels. The crew was adept in disguising the appearance and ended up sinking or capturing 28 ships totaling about 136,000 tons. Four ships were sunk by mine-laying missions. Explore this epic cruise with this new expansion. All copies of this Annual also include an expansion kit for our Cassino 1944 game (part of the Cities of the Damned set) covering the assault on Hangman's Hill atop the town called The Damned Die Hard. Still More Bonus Items!: In honor of America's 250th birthday, purchase this issue directly from us and while supplies last, also receive A Royal Pain (above), an expansion map and rules for our "Almost a Miracle!" (ATO #51) game covering the Siege of Boston in detail, plus expansion rules and die-cut counters for The Cause (below), an expansion set for combining "Tarleton's Quarter!" (ATO #28) together with "Almost a Miracle!" (ATO #51). DOMESDAY and the 2024 ATO Magazine Annual from ATO Maps - One full color 22"x34" mapsheet

Counters - 264 colorful die-cut 5/8" large pieces

Rules length - 12 pages

Charts and tables - 2 pages

Cards - 108 Complexity - Medium

Playing time - Up to 4 to 6 hours

How challenging is it solitaire? - Poor Design - Philip Jelley

Development - Steve Rawling

Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey Product Prices (includes shipping) SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty. GA2024Z-US Ziplock USA $69.95 GA2024Z-IN Ziplock International $114.95