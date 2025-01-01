Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart Go to Checkout
 
 

The issues below are all in preparation:

(PRE-ORDER) 62 - Strike of the Heron
(Upcoming) 63 - Trying Men's Souls

(NOW TAKING LATE PLEDGES) 2023 Annual - La Bataille de Kulm

 I want to (login required):
   Change My Address
   Check My Subscription Status
   Pre-Order the Next Issue
   Buy a Back Issue
   Vote For a Game Idea

 I want to (no login required):
   Get the Latest Addenda
   Join Our Mailing List
   Set Up an Account
   See What's Coming
   See All Our Products
   Check for Special Offers
   Re-read any ATO Newsgram
   See the ATO Article/Game index
   Read the Latest ATO News

Read Against the Odds

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by reading Against the Odds!

Click here to see our upcoming issues

As an Amazon Associate, this firm earns from qualifying purchases.

© 2025 LPS Inc.

All | Upcoming Issues | Pre-Order | Back Issue List | The Annuals | Campaign Studies | Special Offers | Way of War Packs | Black Swans | Accessories | Spare Parts | Endangered Species | Sold Out | Kickstarters

You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart Go to Checkout

 

(NOW TAKING LATE PLEDGES) 2023 Annual - La Bataille de Kulm

For a (very) limited time, you can be a “Late Pledge” to the La Bataille de Kulm campaign and get ALL THE STRETCH GOALS!

Click on the image above to see info on Stretch Goals (and view all the Updates). But make any Late Pledges using the order form below.



The Battle of Kulm Turned the 1813 Campaign Against Napoleon

He had just won victories at Lützen and Bautzen, and the Battle at Dresden was a terrible blow to the Allies. He wanted to follow up with a knock-out punch to the retreating Allied armies...and instead, he saw an entire corps of his army disappear....

“Can we have written anything which could have thus misled him? Fetch me your order book...show me my notes.”

-- Napoleon Ier to Marshal Berthier

"The impression made by the successes at Dresden and by Moreau's death have been wiped out; all consequences these events might have entailed are simply destroyed. Confidence grows in the camp of the Allies in proportion as it sinks with us. The Emperor is very quiet; I hardly like to write 'depressed,' but very pensive, curiously he is not irritable; the spirit of Headquarters generally bears the stamp of the time."

-- (Saxon) General von Gersdorf's diary entry August 31st, 1813

ATO's 2023 Annual, with La Bataille de Kulm inside, looks at the shattering reverse Napoleon suffered right after his triumphant defense of Dresden. An entire French corps, itself in pursuit of the retreating Allies, instead found itself trapped, and was swept from the field. It was the turning point of the Leipzig Campaign, and the Allied victory at Kulm had a great effect on their morale.

Designed by Lembit Tohver, the game comes with a full color, 22" x 34" map board and 420 colorful, die-cut counters, plus rules, charts and everything you need. Kulm serves as a good intro or entry level game to the “La Bataille” system, made popular with Clash of Arms Games and with fans all over the world. Our Annual edition also includes a deluxe-sized magazine with even more articles and interesting stories. Learn more about this intriguing battle, and the larger campaign as well.

La Bataille de Kulm and the 2023 ATO Magazine Annual from ATO

Maps - One full color 22"x34" mapsheet
Counters - 420 colorful die-cut 1/2" pieces
Rules length - 28 pages
Charts and tables - 8 pages
Complexity - Medium
Playing time - Up to 4 to 6 hours
How challenging is it solitaire? - Average

Design - Lembit Tohver
Development - Jack Polonka & Steve Rawling
Graphic Design - Charles Kilber and Mark Mahaffey

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty.
GA2023Z-US Ziplock USA $59.95
GA2023Z-IN Ziplock International $94.95
 
Tell a friend:

(NOW TAKING LATE PLEDGES) 2023 Annual - La Bataille de Kulm
View Larger Image


Read more about this game on Consimworld

Read more about this game on BGG.