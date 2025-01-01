Home Search My Account You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart Go to Checkout
 
 

The issues below are all in preparation:

(PRE-ORDER) 62 - Strike of the Heron
(Upcoming) 63 - Trying Men's Souls

(PRE-ORDER) 2023 Annual - La Bataille de Kulm

 I want to (login required):
   Change My Address
   Check My Subscription Status
   Pre-Order the Next Issue
   Buy a Back Issue
   Vote For a Game Idea

 I want to (no login required):
   Get the Latest Addenda
   Join Our Mailing List
   Set Up an Account
   See What's Coming
   See All Our Products
   Check for Special Offers
   Re-read any ATO Newsgram
   See the ATO Article/Game index
   Read the Latest ATO News

Read Against the Odds

Against the Odds magazine investigates military history from a broad perspective. The economic, political, religious and social aspects of warfare are examined in concert with events on the battlefield.

Each issue of ATO features:

Informative and insightful articles showcasing the history behind events, plus regular columns by noted game designers providing insight on the latest trends and events.

A challenging, fun wargame that drops the players into truly desperate situations but gives them multiple options to alter history.

Professionally printed graphics, complete with large playing map and 200 to 360 die cut playing pieces.

And much more! Look for Against the Odds to cover simulation design issues, order of battle research, rule writing, play testing and graphic techniques as it evolves. Get yourself truly "connected" with games and gaming by reading Against the Odds!

Click here to see our upcoming issues

As an Amazon Associate, this firm earns from qualifying purchases.

© 2025 LPS Inc.

All | Upcoming Issues | Pre-Order | Back Issue List | The Annuals | Campaign Studies | Special Offers | Way of War Packs | Black Swans | Accessories | Spare Parts | Endangered Species | Sold Out | Kickstarters

You have 0 items in your cart. View Cart Go to Checkout

 

(PRE-ORDER) 62 - Strike of the Heron

Strike of the Heron - The Approach to Stalingrad explores the sudden and astonishing breakthrough operation “Fischreiher” (Heron) by the German XIV Panzer Korps and other supporting units, to the Volga River in August, 1942.

It sent shock waves all the way up to Stalin and his Front commanders as the Soviets had been able to previously repel German attacks, allowing only a slow advance.

This rapid breakthrough and arrival of German units along the banks of Volga River at Rynok (just north of Stalingrad proper) on August 23rd also cutoff chances of a general offensive by Soviet forces on the German’s left flank to the north. This had been part of STAVKA's overall plan but had to be hastily abandoned.

The suddenness of their success even caught the Germans off guard. How to keep and further exploit their break- through? All the units in the Panzer Korps had suffered losses prior and all were somewhat understrength. Many of the AFVs were Panzer II, the rest mostly Panzer III, and maybe 30 long barreled Panzer IV. The corridor was not wide, just a few miles and many miles long....

The Soviets did react quickly and by Aug. 24th were launching counter thrusts against the base of the German corridor (near the Don), on both the German's right and left flanks. But, like the Germans, the Soviets were also weak. Their divisions were really at brigade strength, with around 4000 men. Their tank corps averaged 50 AFVs, but many times half of these were light tanks. The Soviet euphoric attacks managed to cut the corridor briefly, forcing the Germans to re-supply themselves by air, but had turned into a dire defensive action within a few days.

A second Soviet "pincher" offensive against the corridor nearer to Stalingrad was launched from Kotluban' to the north and Orlovka to the south in early Sept. Using the newly formed 24th and 66th Armies, plus the 4th, 7th and 16th Tank Corps’, along with elements of 1st Guards, slow gains were made but eventually faltered. The Soviets lost 200 tanks. The Germans felt secure enough to begin major operations to enter and capture Stalingrad.

Designed by Perry Moore, Strike of the Heron includes one map with 280 counters. Units are at the division/brigade level for the Soviets while German forces are depicted from battalion to division. Each turn is 12 hours and a hex is around one mile.

In terms of game play, the Soviet player must not only ensure sufficient forces escape the intended German encirclement, but then maintain constant pressure on the overextended Panzer Korps with a series of counterattacks from both north and south of the corridor.

Bonus Items!: Subscribers and pre-order buyers for this issue will also get inside their copies a Clash of Carriers (ATO #58) upgrade kit, plus expansion rules and counters for The Union Forever! Pocket Battle Game.

Strike of the Heron and issue #62 of ATO

Maps - One full color 17"x44" hex mapsheet
Counters - 280 full color 1/2" die-cut pieces
Rules length - 15 pages
Charts and tables - 1 page
Complexity - Medium
Playing time - Up to 4 hours
How challenging is it solitaire? - Average

Design - Perry Moore
Development - Russ Lockwood
Graphic Design - Mark Mahaffey

Product Prices (includes shipping)
SKU Back Issue Type Price Qty.
A162Z-US Ziplock USA $34.95
A162Z-IN Ziplock International $49.95
 
Tell a friend:

(PRE-ORDER) 62 - Strike of the Heron
View Larger Image


Click here to see the full map for Strike of the Heron.

Click here to view the contents spread below (in PDF format) for this issue of Against the Odds Magazine!

Requires Adobe Acrobat Reader version 5 or later. Free download here.

Read more about this game on Consimworld.